Walking through downtown Lafayette, a pedestrian will hear the sounds they’ve come to expect: the honking of cars, the rumble of trains and the chatter of people.
But on the warm, breezy night on Saturday, the sounds of blues and jazz filled the senses of those sitting on curbs and leaning against walls.
For $15, residents of Greater Lafayette could swarm onto a stretch of Fifth Street between Main and Columbia to attend the Downtown Blues & Jazz Festival, a yearly event where the city of Lafayette hosts musical stalwarts from the local jazz and blues scene.
From 5 to 11 p.m., local acts, including Crick’s Up, the Jason Wells Band, Organistan, Kyle Bledsoe and Uncle Buck’s Mojo Box treated an empty parking lot across from Knickerbocker Saloon as their makeshift stage.
“The crowd keeps getting bigger and bigger and things have run very smoothly all night,” host Claire Tchoula said in between musical acts as band members milled around behind her. “That’s the most you can hope for; having a crowd enjoying themselves and having things go well.”
Tchoula, who goes by Sheeza, is a local musician, playing guitar and alto saxophone. But for the Blues & Jazz Festival, she laid down her instruments and took an administrative role, introducing and hyping up bands throughout the night.
Tchoula said last year she joined the board of Friends of Downtown Lafayette, the local nonprofit that hosted the festival. As one of her first acts on the board, she jumped right into hosting the event, introducing every act.
“So far it’s been so fun to see it from both sides of the microphone,” she said. “I just want to elevate the show.”
Tchoula had never been to the Blues & Jazz Festival before Saturday, but she said hosting the event made her want to come again next year.
“There’s so much wonderful music,” she said, laughing.
Sitting on their lawn chairs as close to the makeshift stage as they could, attendees Helen Hensley and Lorie Horn agreed the music was “wonderful.”
“It’s been so much fun,” Hensley said, “I just had to come see it.”
Hensley said she lived in an apartment directly across the street from where the bands were playing, but came down to the street to experience the music in person. She brought Horn, her best friend, with her.
“She’s my best friend, I had to experience it with her,” Horn said, smiling patting Hensley on the shoulder.
While Hensley and Horn planned to stay at the festival the whole time, seeing every band play, some attendees came for specific acts.
Mike Edwards and his daughter, Sadie, sat on a curb across the street, watching a concert from across the street. Edwards said he came for just one band, and was planning on leaving when they stopped playing: the Jason Wells Band.
“I haven’t been in a long time,” he said, “but I’ve listened to (Wells) for a while and I think he’s pretty cool.”
Wells and his band were the draw of many of the attendees, who said they were just happy to finally hear the Indiana-based act in person.
Wells, for his part, said he could feel that energy in the crowd.
Panting and sweating backstage after an energetic concert which saw him and the band play a mix of covers and original music, Wells said the enthusiasm of the crowd was palpable as he was playing.
“I’ve been a full time musician for a long time, but it was cool to come back here and see the fans,” he said. “It was such a blast, I felt like they all really liked it.”
The singer is from Frankfurt, but called Lafayette his “musical home base,” crediting Mosey Down Main Street with his breakout into the music scene.
After his concert ended, he said he and his band planned to stick around and see the rest of the acts.
Backstage, Greg McDaniel, an officer with the Lafayette Police Department, acted as security for the various bands. Leaning against a wall with his arms crossed, he said he couldn't get used to how loud the music was.
"There's just so much bass back here," he said, chuckling. "I honestly couldn't tell you if they're good musicians or not."
McDaniel said he considered the festival a success so far, with only a few people trying to sneak in throughout the night.
"(People sneak in) usually through little crevices or openings," he said, gesturing to a roped off alley he was standing next to. "Only like 4 or 5 have tried so far."
As the night progressed, the crowd on Fifth Street continued to swell. Beer provided by local vendors began to take effect, making the audience more excited with every new musical act.
Fallon O’Brien and his wife, Nancy, said they were enjoying themselves, but were planning to leave earlier than they did. When asked what kept them there so long, O’Brien’s answer was clear.
“We came for the music,” he said, laughing and holding up his cup. “We’re staying for the beer.”