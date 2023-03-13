Tippecanoe County police reported Monday morning that a reported abduction and sex assault last month near Faith East did not happen.
On Feb. 19, the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office was called to the area of 5526 Indiana 26 E. for a report of a woman who had been abducted and sexually assaulted, Lt. Brian Lowe wrote in a news release. Multiple agencies used drones and K9s to search the area for a reported suspect, but no one was found during that initial investigation.
WLFI reported at the time the 29-year-old woman told police a man bound her hands and drove her into a wooded area, where he sexually assaulted her. She reportedly was able to escape in the car to the church to look for help.
County and Lafayette detectives used cell phone technology, witness statements and video surveillance in the area to determine the incident did not happen as reported, police said.
In a follow-up interview with the woman, it was confirmed the incident did not happen. The case has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review, police said.