A semi-tractor crash resulted in the death of a man, according to a Thursday press release from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending positive identification from the coroner, reportedly ran off the right side of I-65 early Thursday morning. The semi-tractor and trailer rolled and stopped at a wooded fence line on the south side of the road, the press release states.
The victim was transported to a hospital after emergency services arrived with life threatening injuries, but later died, the release said.