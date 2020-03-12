The Neon Cactus closed for the night Thursday after an advisory from the Tippecanoe County Health Department to limit gatherings to 50 people amid concerns about the presence of COVID-19 in Indiana.
Owner Sheila Cochran said a line of students had gathered outside the building around 7 p.m., only to be told they could not enter the Cactus for drinks and dancing on the final Thursday before spring break.
"It was a huge decision to make tonight to not be open," Cochran said. "It would have been a very busy night for us. I have 35 employees that made absolutely no money tonight.
"It's a hit. It's a big hit."
Cochran said she had been in meetings all day and started to consider closing only when Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement that nonessential public gatherings of 250 people or more should be avoided. The measure is part of the governor's response to the 12 confirmed coronavirus cases in Indiana.
When Cochran shared her decision with the crowd of students, she said they were receptive, quickly deciding on new itineraries for the evening.
"Within an instant, they all decided what bar they were going to next," Cochran said. "I'm sure the bars up the hill are having a heyday."
It was uncertain as of Thursday night whether the health department would force other bars to adhere to the 50-person limit. There were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tippecanoe County as of Thursday.
The Cactus announced Thursday morning in a Facebook post that it would begin regularly fogging the entire building with chemical disinfectants to combat potential spread of the new coronavirus. Cochran confirmed that the club had been completely disinfected before the decision was made to restrict customers.
The post cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directive to use antiseptics to disinfect spaces where mass gatherings take place. The nightclub hopes to decide tomorrow by noon whether it will remain open Friday and Saturday, Cochran said.
“Along with everyone in our community and country, we will pray for those affected and for positive developments soon in combating this virus,” the post reads.
A staple for students looking to dance, drink and socialize, Cactus is a setting susceptible to public health issues, according to the CDC website. Long lines, tightly-packed spaces and frequent contact could make the nightspot a breeding ground for potential illness.
“As the COVID-19 outbreak evolves, CDC strongly encourages event organizers and staff to prepare for the possibility of outbreaks in their communities,” the CDC guidelines state. “Creating an emergency plan for mass gatherings and large community events can help protect you and the health of your event participants and local community.”
This story will be updated as further information becomes available.