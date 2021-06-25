FRANKFORT, Indiana -- The dreary weather was a reflection of the mood inside the Clinton County courtroom Friday, when former Purdue student Richard Chan was to be sentenced for raping a young woman at a fraternity barn party in 2019.
The courtroom remained silent with the exception of the occasional sniffle from Chan and others who came to speak for him.
Chan read a prepared statement to the victim and her family just before his sentencing. "I pray that you be strong and continue fighting," Chan said. "There are no excuses for what I did."
The victim and her family were present but addressed Chan only through a written statement presented to Judge Brad Mohler.
Elaina Cancelliere, who has known Chan for 15 years, spoke on his behalf. "I consider him like my son," Cancelliere said while sniffling.
Although the prosecutor's office received multiple letters in support of Chan, the prosecution noted that not one of the letters was from a person with whom Chan had a prior romantic or sexual relationship.
The prosecutor also spoke of the many traumas the victim endured, including a decline in grades, depression and panic attacks.
Chan attended Purdue until his arrest in 2019 and was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.
Since his arrest and expulsion from Purdue, Chan said he has attended online courses through an Arizona university and has taken up work as a cashier.
Chan was originally charged with three felony charges of rape but pleaded guilty to one count in a plea agreement, with the other two dismissed.
Officials said he was attending a party hosted by the fraternity in a barn in Clinton County in October 2019, where he recorded the crime on his phone camera. Chan, an engineering student, was a fraternity pledge who had been "drinking a lot."
The victim, also a student, told police she had also been drinking and went to use a portable restroom. Chan followed her into the restroom, where he "ripped off her pants" and sexually assaulted her. Court documents said she then ran out of the bathroom and disclosed what happened.
Prosecutors said the video showed the woman saying "no" several times and that Chan "laid his head on the table and began to cry" when he was shown the videos later.
Chan was sentenced to five years in prison in the Department of Correction and three years of probation. He will also have to register on the sex offender registry.
His attorney filed a petition to serve the prison time in Chan’s home state of New Jersey.