A Purdue graduate student was charged with domestic battery among other charges on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend during an argument over washing dishes.
Lafayette Police responded to the home of Haowei Sun, 25, Monday night after his girlfriend called while locked in her bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sun’s girlfriend, who is also a student, told police that she and Sun, whom she’s been dating for about a year, finished dinner Monday evening when Sun suggested they wash the dishes. His girlfriend said she was too tired, and that she was going to her room to take a nap before doing so.
After about an hour, Sun allegedly came into her room and yelled at her about doing the dishes. His girlfriend refused to get out of bed, so Sun grabbed her “forcefully” by the ankle and dragged her out of the bed, she told police.
She then exited the bedroom and went into the kitchen to retrieve plates and utensils because she no longer wanted to help Sun with the dishes, the affidavit reads. But Sun cornered her in the kitchen and began shoving her while she continued to yell. His girlfriend told police she grabbed a pair of kitchen scissors for self defense, and when he grabbed her arm that was holding the scissors, she bit him on the arm to escape.
After locking herself in the bedroom, the affidavit reads, she heard multiple loud bangs and crashes, so she called 911.
Responding officers found a damaged in-home surveillance system, priced at about $600, on the floor of the kitchen, and Sun admitted to smashing it in his anger. He also admitted to throwing a plastic container at the mirror over his girlfriend’s door, shattering it.
Sun’s girlfriend told police in the affidavit that this wasn’t the first time Sun had been physical with her, and that his behavior had become “increasingly more violent with each incident and she was afraid of him.”
Police arrested him and he was later charged with domestic battery, criminal confinement and criminal mischief.
Sun’s jury trial has been tentatively set for November 17.