Starting at 3 p.m. today, the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office will use a mobile application and security platform designed to prevent crime and promote public safety.
The SaferWatch App is free to the public and allows citizens to report suspicious activity, perceived threats and safety concerns directly to Tippecanoe County police using their smartphones, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office can also send official real-time alerts directly to citizens on the app.
“SaferWatch is a tool which gives our citizens another avenue to privately and directly communicate with our office, helping all of us work closer together,” Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said in the release.
The SaferWatch program will cover the entire county of Tippecanoe, encouraging two-way communication between law enforcement and the community. Users have the ability to upload photos, videos, audio files and text messages directly to the app, which helps to streamline investigative timelines.
There is also the option to send in tips as yourself or anonymously and to request a call back for more information, the release said.
Reports made through SaferWatch will automatically be routed into the county's 911 center, and each report will be routed to the proper jurisdiction, similar to how non-emergency phone calls are handled today.
Implementing the SaferWatch program in communities has led to the prevention of many serious incidents and crimes, including school shooting threats, sex offenders, drugs, guns, burglaries, domestic violence cases and more, the release said.
The app can be downloaded free from the App Store and Google Play. Once registered on SaferWatch, individuals are encouraged to submit tips and receive alerts from locations that are important to them, whether that be a city, school, place of worship or public area.
SaferWatch is also providing a "digital panic button" to the Tippecanoe School Corp. and other participating schools within the county. When a SaferWatch digital panic button is pressed, local emergency services are immediately notified in the county’s 911 center.
SaferWatch is not a replacement of 911, and in the case of an emergency, please call 911 first.
To learn more, visit: https://www.saferwatchapp.com/tippecanoe/ or TippAlerts.com.