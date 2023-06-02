The West Lafayette neighborhood around Klondike Middle School saw a series of burglaries this week.
On Wednesday, two men reportedly broke into and stole items from a car parked at 2487 Easton Lane, police say.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, burglary and theft were reported at 3337 McCormick Road, only a block away.
Finally, two hours later Thursday, a fifth burglary was reported at a home in the 2300 block of Centennial Court, just three blocks away from the McCormick Road burglary.
At 2 p.m. that afternoon, a building at 2787 Klondike Road was broken into, and then a Dollar General a block away at 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department logs.
Sgt. Justin Hartman of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department said Friday morning the thefts may be connected because of their proximity to each other. The stolen items, which included bicycles, ranged from $15 to $1,000 in value. They were taken from parked cars and garages. No arrests were made but an investigation is ongoing.
Hartman said people should make sure their vehicles are locked and their garages are secured.
In addition, according to WLPD logs Thursday, money and jewelry were also stolen from a home after a burglary at 728 Warrick St. between Wednesday and Thursday, across town from the group of other burglaries.
WLPD logs on Friday also show a reported burglary at the Custom Plus Pharmacy at 482 West Navajo Street about 2 a.m. A business representative told police “a significant amount of controlled substances had been stolen,” police logs read. The exact types and amount of medications haven’t been determined.