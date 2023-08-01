Two Crawfordsville men were arrested Sunday after allegedly robbing a woman near the 100 block of South Chauncey Avenue.
According to West Lafayette police, Rolland Dillon George, 30, and Austin Floyd Hodges, 25, called a woman over to their car after stopping it in the road about 3:30 a.m.
Hodges allegedly grabbed the woman’s purse once she got to the passenger window. She reportedly tried to wrestle the purse away from George and Hodges, but the two men drove off before she could.
West Lafayette police Capt. Adam Ferguson said police found the suspects about an hour later in Lafayette, and arrested them on a preliminary charge of theft.