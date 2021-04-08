Tippecanoe County Health Department’s vaccine clinic on 2577 Maple Point Dr. in Lafayette plans to host a drive-thru vaccination event in its parking lot on Saturday.
Participants in the drive-thru clinic will receive the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. Registration for the event is by appointment only. Participants should enter the parking lot through the Sagamore Parkway entrance, according to Dr. Jeremy Adler, county health officer.
Eligible Indiana residents may register via ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.