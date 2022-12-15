Indiana's Court of Appeals issued a ruling Thursday overturning the Jan. 5 conviction of former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising on 21 counts of theft.
Teising had taken office as trustee in January 2019. After January 2020, Teising had sold her home, moved some belongings and her official residence to some rooms in a house on Knox Drive, bought a camper and spent most of her time in Florida, Anderson, Indiana, and Colorado.
Indiana law stipulates that a township trustee must live where they hold office. Teising worked remotely, and the township office was not open to the public. But she had changed her address legally to the Knox Drive residence, where she spent only 27 nights over that time.
She was indicted on 21 counts of theft - for the number of township paychecks she was issued - and was found guilty by Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Kristen McVey. McVey sentenced her to 124 days in jail, 124 days suspended and in community corrections, and 847 days suspended and on unsupervised probation. She was also ordered to repay the township $28,000.
But the appeals court disagreed with the judge's decision, pointing out that in context, "countless others" were also working remotely at that point in the pandemic.
"Our task on appeal is not to determine whether Teising was derelict in her duties as trustee while camping outside the township and working remotely for many months during the pandemic. Indeed, her constituents may have compelling cause for concern," the ruling says. "The question before us, rather, is whether her acts constituted theft. We conclude the evidence presented in this case does not support the 21 convictions of theft, as the state failed to establish that Teising ceased being a resident of Wabash Township."