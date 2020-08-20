Tippecanoe County police alerted to the presence of a man wanted on two warrants were forced to use a taser to keep him from using a butane torch as a weapon Tuesday, according to court documents.
Matthew Scott Brandon Gregory of Buck Creek, Indiana, was wanted on two warrants and had been banned from the apartment complex at 108 S. River Road, police said in a probable cause affidavit. When they arrived, the 29-year-old was allegedly hiding in a loft and behind mattresses.
After about two hours of trying to persuade the man to come down from the loft, the two officers said they used a search warrant to enter the apartment and heard the clicking and hissing sounds that indicated Gregory was trying to use a butane torch and canister.
After police arrested him, he continued to use an alias until finally admitting his identity, the affidavit said.
Gregory faces six new charges, four of them felonies, including attempted battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation and resisting arrest. He is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $25,250 bond.