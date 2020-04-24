United States Sen. Mike Braun discussed the $484 billion federal relief package that President Trump signed into law on Friday during the governor's press conference.
The focal point of the bill is to assist small businesses, and it will provide $321 billion in additional funding as well as forgivable loans to accomplish that goal. The bill also granted $60 billion in loans and grants for economic disaster assistance.
"This is not papering over some temporary problem," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "This is getting right at the root of what caused this derailment, getting us back on track and helping us get out of this."
Previous federal assistance to small businesses came through the Paycheck Protection Program. To date, 35,990 loan applications have been approved in Indiana through the act, totaling approximately $7.5 billion.
Braun said the effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus was warranted, despite the economic turmoil the government response has created.
"We gotta be careful that we don't get over the tipping point when it comes to the economic damage," Braun said. "The tough thing about it is we can't give one inch back to the disease. Because if we backslide there, then it has a snowball effect into the economy."
The senator criticized the federal government for failing to take the national debt into account. It has risen by $3 trillion after accounting for the latest round of relief funding, he said, and now sits around $26 trillion, a number the government had expected to see in three to four years.
Braun said he expects the remaining federal relief packages to focus only on hard-hit sectors, such as agriculture and the transportation industry. Apart from that, he hopes congressional spending will be limited.
"I think very few dollars will be forthcoming when we get back," Braun said.
The senator has been at his home in Dubois County since March 26, he said. Senators are expected to return to Washington, D.C. to discuss legislation around May 4.