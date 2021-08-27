Watch the Livestream here.
8 p.m.
Sanders entertained questions from the crowd on topics from rising pharmaceutical prices to students getting involved in politics.
“If we are successful in our bill, it’ll be the first time in history that the Senate has stood up to the pharmaceutical industry,” Sanders said.
Sanders said a good way for young people to get into politics is by going to local school boards.
“You have to go out and talk to other students about what is on their minds,” he said. “You guys can go together to your local school board. You have the right as students to go to the school board.”
“You are very important. When you put together a meeting with hundreds of young people, politicians are going to want to listen,” Sanders said.
7:40 p.m.
Addressing young people in the audience, Sanders motivated the crowd to take part in their local politics.
“I’m here to encourage all of you to educate and organize and get people to stand up for their rights,” Sanders said.
7:30 p.m.
The final audience count for the event is 2,328, according to Sanders' volunteer team. As Sanders introduces local guests to speak, however, some members of the crowd leave.
7:20 p.m.
Shannon Kang, Purdue student body president and West Lafayette city council member took the stage to talk about the climate crisis.
"I (know) that my passion as a climate activist is essential," she said.
7:00 p.m.
Sanders continues to share his campaign goals, generating cheers from the audience.
The crowd slowly continues to grow as more individuals come to listen to Sanders speak.
6:45 p.m.
Sanders quickly moved to discrimination issues facing the United States.
“If we do not allow politicians to divide us up based on the color of our skin or where we were born or our religions or our sexual orientation,” Sanders said, “If we can stand together I am absolutely certain that not only can we successfully address the crises that we face, but that we can move this country forward in a very different and positive direction.”
Unemployment is down by half and wages are going up compared to last year, Sanders said.
“We have reduced childhood poverty by over 50 percent. We are giving working families the help they need to raise their families with dignity.”
The plane continues to fly overhead in protest, making circles around the venue.
6:38 p.m.
Sanders first began speaking at 6:32 p.m. after having a moment of silence for soldiers’ lives lost. He was introduced by West Lafayette City Councilor James Blanco.
Sanders was greeted by a standing ovation and chants of “Bernie, Bernie, Bernie.”
“We are living in very difficult times,” Sanders said. “COVID-19 has claimed over 600,000 American lives. The ICUs are filled, mostly with the unvaccinated.”
Sanders thanked medical professionals for “saving our lives,” and urged every citizen to get vaccinated.
He addressed global climate change as well as the crisis in Afghanistan.
6:25 p.m.
Sanders has taken the stage behind a group of police officers.
A plane flew overhead and continued to make circles with a banner behind it reading “STOPTHESPENDINGSPREE.COM.” The group sponsoring the banner is Americans for Prosperity, a group founded in 2004 that opposes President Biden and Sanders’ spending plans, according to their website.
6:20 p.m.
The venue has reached maximum capacity, and around a dozen individuals are still searching for seats. Those who did not reserve seats have begun gathering outside of the venue to listen. The venue has exceeded 1800 people.
6:19 p.m.
The Amphitheater is more than full — about 20 people are looking for a place to sit. The event still has not begun.
6:12 p.m.
The stage continues to be set up, as the Sanders team is delayed because of “the nature of public events,” volunteers said. Media interviews with Sen. Sanders began a half hour after anticipated, also delaying the start of the town hall.
6:01 p.m.
With only minutes left before the town hall begins, fewer than 20 seats are empty and groups of individuals are struggling to find where to sit as people await Sen. Sanders.
5:50 p.m.
RSVP forms that audience members filled out prior to the event stated that masks were required in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Less than half of the crowd has abided by that rule, and while no volunteers from Sen. Sanders’ team are enforcing the mandate, they themselves are following it.
5:48 p.m.
Tippecanoe police say the protesters who showed up earlier had RSVPed, and were allowed entrance. Those protesters told The Exponent they were barred from entering. They left the scene more than 20 minutes ago.
5:38 p.m.
The roughly 1500-seat capacity amphitheater has reached around 75% capacity. The town hall is scheduled to start in 20 minutes.
5:30 p.m.
Stay Outside, a musical group from Marion, Indiana is performing in front of the growing crowd before Sanders takes the stage.
5:28 p.m.
Two buses full of protestors have arrived, and officials are not allowing them inside. It's unclear at this time if the group had RSVPed for the event.
5:15 p.m.
Randy Conkright, a Purdue maintenance worker and Afghanistan veteran, expressed his distrust in the media while he waited for the event to begin, a Donald Trump hat on his head.
“I’ve heard all kinds of things, and I want to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth,” Conkright said. “It’s going to take a lot, but I’m here with an open mind.”
5 p.m.
Doors opened, letting an estimated 400 people through the gates, not counting additional people going through bag check.
4:35 p.m.
West Lafayette Junior and Senior High School students Rahul Durai and Lily Shen, along with a dozen other members of Confront the Climate Crisis, began waiting outside of the amphitheater at 3:30 p.m.
“We are the leaders of Confront the Climate Crisis, a group of high school students fighting for climate justice in the state of Indiana,” Durai said. “Sen. Sanders is a key leader in the fight for climate justice."
Over 150 student volunteers from cities all around Indiana are a part of the climate action group. The group began in West Lafayette, and through word of mouth and social media, the group has expanded state-wide.
“We are working for state-wide legislation for this year’s legislative session,” Shen said. “We’re really pleased with the amount of climate justice initiative Bernie has put into the budget resolution.”