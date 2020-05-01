WLFI TV-18 news director and anchor Jeff Smith is no longer with the station as of today.
The Exponent received a copy of an internal email from Smith to his now former co-workers that was sent early Friday afternoon. It said simply, “All: Effectively immediately, I am no longer employed by WLFI.”
Smith is a 1984 Purdue graduate and a Valparaiso native, according to the station’s website. His LinkedIn account indicates he’s most recently been with WLFI since 1999.
In addition to being a journalist, he’s also an artist.