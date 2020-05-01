9/14/11 Mayoral Debate Morton Center, Jeff Smith

Debate moderator and WLFI-TV News Director Jeff Smith announces the result from the coin toss. West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis was first up on the podium for the mayoral debate in the Morton Community Center Wednesday.

 Steven Yang

WLFI TV-18 news director and anchor Jeff Smith is no longer with the station as of today.

The Exponent received a copy of an internal email from Smith to his now former co-workers that was sent early Friday afternoon. It said simply, “All: Effectively immediately, I am no longer employed by WLFI.”

Smith is a 1984 Purdue graduate and a Valparaiso native, according to the station’s website. His LinkedIn account indicates he’s most recently been with WLFI since 1999.

In addition to being a journalist, he’s also an artist.

