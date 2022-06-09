Gov. Eric Holcomb today announced a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers after higher-than-expected revenue performance this fiscal year.
Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All told, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
“Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state’s success,” Holcomb said in a news release.
The governor has outlined his plan with legislative leaders.
“I’ve ... asked them to discuss getting a billion dollars back into Hoosier hands with their colleagues,” Holcomb said in the release. “I’ve committed to work with them to call a special session before the end of June to take action.”
The state’s reported revenues for May, released Thursday, were $209 million over forecast. For 11 months of the fiscal year, revenues are $1.075 billion over forecast.
If approved, an additional deposit would be made to the bank accounts of eligible Hoosiers. For those who will receive paper checks beginning in August, one check for $350 for individual taxpayers, or $700 for those filing jointly, would be issued.