After what they called a successful pilot program, Lafayette police will formally partner with Flock Safety, a company that sells cameras to neighborhoods and local governments to analyze and track license plates related to criminal activity.
Flock uses artificial intelligence and images to read vehicle information and sends data to the police department, officials said at a press conference Thursday. Police then review photos and run suspicious plates in a system that creates a digital map of the car’s location using data.
“The Flock’s ALPR (automatic license plate readers), strategically placed in high traffic areas, have led to over 40 arrests since we began our pilot project,” LPD Police Chief Scott Galloway said. “This is an effective tool. Our common operating picture was just to reduce crime and make our community safe.”
Lafayette cameras can be accessed by police in 34 counties around the Eastern U.S., including Gary, Fishers, and Indianapolis Indiana, according to their online transparency portal. The system is also available to the FBI.
Each camera costs the city $2500 to use for the year and there are plans to test and distribute cameras throughout the city in groups of five, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said. Lafayette already has five cameras and announced that they will be doubling the number soon. No specific date was given for the distribution of new cameras and speakers refused to disclose the locations of already deployed cameras.
Flock Vice President of External Affairs Bailey Quintrell and Roswarski emphasized Flock’s lack of facial recognition software, saying the cameras will capture only images of the backs of cars where the license plates are.
Quintrell also mentioned the company’s contractual obligation to not sell information gathered by cameras to a third party.
“We’re getting objective evidence about vehicles, not about people,” Quintell said. “It’s used exclusively for crime and obviously we adhere to all applicable laws. The technology is not facial recognition. It is not tied to identifiable information, not to be cameras and not to be used for traffic enforcement.”
There is a 30-day retention set in place for photos captured by the cameras, after which data will be deleted to remove any non-crime-related vehicles from the police system, Quintrell said. He said Amazon Web Services is used by Flock to store all city data before its deletion.
When asked about Amazon Web Services’ potential risk to Lafayette residents’ vehicle information and security, Quintrell said, “We are vendors. We provide the technology, but the images captured belong to the city. We are contractually obligated to (delete data). The city owns it and it’s not our data to do anything with.”
Flock Safety’s frequently asked questions page says, “Flock Safety technology is purpose-built to remove human bias from crime-solving.”
“We help a police department remove any potential for bias," Quintell said, "because we’re really focused on license plates and vehicle details.”
More information on this technology can be found on LPD and Flock's online transparency portal.