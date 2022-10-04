The Tippecanoe County Health Department will receive 400 doses of the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster this week from the Indiana Department of Health, it announced in a Tuesday press release. Boosters will be available beginning Thursday.
Pfizer boosters are also available.
Pfizer boosters can be given to people ages 12 and older, and Moderna is for people 18 and older, according to the press release. Both require a minimum of two months since the last dose or booster was received. These boosters cannot be used as first or second primary doses.
The health department administers boosters on weekdays at the following times:
Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.