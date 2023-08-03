After an alleged attempted armed robbery led to a shooting in the West Lafayette Walmart in March, another person involved has been charged.
West Lafayette police initially arrested those involved on March 19. A few days later, 18-year-old Cade Davies-Gaeta was charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Davies-Graeta, who allegedly went by the nickname "Luh Nino," reportedly arranged to meet with the victim to sell a Glock 22 handgun.
When the victim got in the car Davies-Graeta was in, three other occupants were all wearing ski masks.
After reportedly arguing about money, the victim began to run away and Davies-Greata, who was in the front passenger seat, allegedly shot him in the leg.
When officers took him to the hospital he was screaming in pain.
Emily Ellison, 24, admitted to driving the car to Walmart knowing Davies-Graeta was planning on robbing someone, a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday said.
Davies-Graeta’s 14-year-old brother was also allegedly in the second row passenger seat during the shooting.
Ellison is charged with attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.