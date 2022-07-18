The Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair is underway and goes to Saturday.
The fairgrounds has free on-site parking and a shuttle service for off-site parking. Entrance to the fair is free, but certain activities like dining and the carnival cost money.
Each day at the fairgrounds features different events.
The 4-H cat show was the opening animal show Friday. 4-H members brought their cats from several different categories, including kitten, beginner adult short hair, long hair, senior and show cat.
The cats are mostly judged for cleanliness, health and grooming. Most of the judging features how much the participant knows about the cat, and what all they do for the cat.
“(They ask questions like) How do you groom him? Where do you go for his nails? How old is he?” Mason Appleton said, 10, a participant in this year’s adult short hair competition with his cat, Shadow.
Madi Walkup has been in the 4-H cat show for six years. She has shown multiple cats in that time. Last year, her cat, Agnes, was best of show, while her adult cat, George, participated for the first time this year.
But the shows aren’t only for people showing animals. Angela Ward-Ferguson had never heard of a cat show before, so she decided to check it out.
“Abigail (her 2-year-old daughter) loves cats,” she said. “We’re more dog people, but we wanted some exposure to cats.”
Almost every day there are shows of animals, including dairy cattle, beef cattle, poultry, swine, and horses and ponies. On Friday, there will be a livestock auction.
Some fun events this week:
An antique tractor parade will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
A 4-H llama costume and fun show will happen in the fairground coliseum at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Barbershop Quartet and Choir, Tippecanotes, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at the special events tent.
For more information about the shuttle service and the daily schedule, visit tippe4hfair.org.
The carnival opened Saturday and is open for the following times (weather permitting):
Monday: 4 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday: Noon to 10 p.m. (Family bargain day: All rides take one ticket.)
Wednesday: 4 to 10 p.m.
Thursday: 4 to 10 p.m. (Two-for-Thursday: Two people ride for the price of one)
Friday: 5 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Opens at 5 p.m. (Last Night Fair Special: All rides take one ticket.)
Other events this week and through the summer:
Tuesday
Trivia Tuesday: Marvel: 7 to 8:30 p.m. at PMU Ever True Stage. Snacks and prizes provided.
Meet, Greet, & Eat with Bowl Game Heroes: 6 p.m. at Bruno’s (212 Brown St., West Lafayette). Meet Aidan O'Connell, Broc Thompson and Payne Durham. Cost $50, additional autographs $10 each.
Wednesday
Frank Muffin Live: 7 p.m. at Teays River Brewing (3000 S. 9th St., Lafayette).
West Lafayette Farmers Market: 3:30 to 7 p.m. in Cumberland Park.
Thursday
Purdue Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Mall.
Merlin’s Board Game Meetup: 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Merlin’s Beard in downtown Lafayette. Games are free to play all summer long. Meet new people, play board games and eat food.
Life Size Games: 4 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Mall (Memorial Mall, West Lafayette). Rain location Armory.
Laugh a Lot in Lafayette: 7 to 11 p.m. at Rat Pak Venue (102 N. 3rd St. second floor, Lafayette). Funny Money Entertainment Group’s monthly comedy. Early bird tickets are $30, after that $35. Only for 18+.
Friday
Summer concert series: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday, the Purdue Memorial Union will host a different musical act. Free with Purdue ID.
Makeup in the Dark: 5 to 8 p.m. at Tippecanoe Mall (2415 Sagamore Parkway S., Lafayette). Best UV Makeup contest: $30 entry fee for a chance to win $200. Live entertainment, drinks, raffles.
Saturday
Wolf Park Howl Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Saturday at the park in Battle Ground. Most tickets are $12.
Lafayette’s Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in downtown Lafayette.
Neapolitan Ice Cream Social: Noon to 2 p.m. in Gibson Farmhouse Kitchen at The Farm at Prophetstown. $3 per cup, while supplies last. Park admission not included.
Matchbox Maker Showcase: 2 to 6 p.m. at MatchBOX Coworking Studio (17 S. 6th Street, Lafayette). Walk through booths of local makers, buy local crafts, learn how items are made with live demonstrations. Free.
Star City Blues and Jazz: 5 to 11:30 p.m. on Fifth Street, between Main and Columbia streets and in neighboring alleys in Lafayette. Tickets are $10. Will host local jazz and blues musicians.
Punk Night at the Pub: 8 p.m. at North End Pub. Featuring Amuse, Yesterday’s Chips, Dopplepopolis and The Enstrangers. $10.
Upcoming
Subaru Challenge 2022: Registration ends on Friday, July 22, restricted to the first 100 cars. The event is Sunday, July 24. At Subaru of Indiana Automotive (5500 IN-38 East, Lafayette). An autocross event open to all levels of experience.
"Truths & Myths of Tippecanoe County History": 11:30 a.m. July 26 at the History Center, 522 Columbia St., Lafayette.
Art in the Park Dance Night: 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 26 at Columbian Park, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette. Free.
Small Farm Education Field Day: July 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Purdue Student Farm (1491 Cherry Lane, West Lafayette). Purdue experts will lead demonstrations that will include beans, onion, sweet pepper, eggplant, and tomato varieties in various production systems. Free.
Wea Creek Orchard's 4th annual Sunflower Festival: July 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Wea Creek Orchard (5618 S. 200 E., Lafayette). Vendors, food trucks and live entertainment will be there. There will be an entrance fee of $5 per carload, but all activities in the festival are free.
The Cozy Reunion with 50 Six Feet: July 30 at 7 p.m. at Rat Pak Venue. Guest performances by Delaying the Inevitable, Max Hendricks, and Karaoke with Bobby & Stacy. Presale tickets are $5. Tickets are $10 at the door. 18+ to enter, 21+ to drink, must bring ID.
Art in the Park Jazz Night: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Armstrong Park.
Indiana State Fair free concerts: Part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through Aug. 21 (fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). Seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise. Schedule includes:
Kansas, July 29 (opening day)
Jesse McCartney — July 30
We The Kingdom — July 31
Chaka Khan — Aug. 3
Gone to Paradise (tribute to Jimmy Buffett) — Aug. 4
Travis Tritt — Aug. 5
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — Aug. 6
Trace Adkins — Aug. 10
Too Fighters (tribute to Foo Fighters) — Aug. 11
KC & The Sunshine Band — Aug. 12
(Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) — Aug. 13
Zach Williams — Aug. 14
Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The
Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills — Aug. 17
Small Town (tribute to John Mellencamp) — Aug. 18
Carly Pearce — Aug. 19
Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond — Aug. 21
El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana — Aug. 21
Perseids Meteor Shower Party: Aug. 12, 10 p.m. to midnight at Tippecanoe County Amphitheater Park. The annual shooting star event that marks the peak of the Perseids Meteor Shower. Bring a chair or blanket to lie on, some friends and glow sticks.
Ongoing
Self-guided tours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at the Haan Museum of Indiana Art (920 State St., Lafayette). Learn about the rich history of the museum that was once a part of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. You’ll see Hoosier paintings, ceramics and eccentric sculptures, all while being surrounded by ornate American furniture.
Birds of the Celery Bog: By Dan Miller, through July 30 at Artists Own (518 Main St., Lafayette). A captioned, photographic exploration of the birds in the West Lafayette wetland.