People of Delphi honor Abby and Libby 5 years after murder

Five years after the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, the people of Delphi remain hopeful as the investigation for the killer continues.
Tragedy struck the small town of Delphi, Indiana on Feb. 13, 2017, when Abby, 13, and Libby, 14, were murdered on a hiking trail.
While Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said there haven’t been any disclosable updates recently, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter told ABC News on Thursday that the police know more about the killer than ever before.
“We know a lot about you,” he said, addressing the killer directly. “Today could be the day — sleep well.”
The case recently garnered a lot of attention after ISP released information on a new lead in December.
The detectives assigned to the case published a press release connecting the murders to an Instagram and Snapchat account called anthony_shots. The account used photos of a known male model to catfish underage girls into sending nude images, according to previous Purdue Exponent reporting.
The creator of the anthony_shots account, Kegan Anthony Kline, is in jail facing charges for possession of child pornography.
Barbara McDonald, the producer of a movie about the murder, said Kline told her the ISP claimed the anthony_shots profile was the last to communicate with Libby German.
When asked if he was the killer, Kline told McDonald, “100% no.”
Kelsi German, Libby German’s sister and a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she’s glad people are still invested in the case.
“I think it helps a lot to know that the public still wants to help, and that we’re able to share it with so many people,” German said. “As we talk about it and share the story, we’re able to work through everything that we went through.”
The first few days after the murder were a blur for her and her family, German said. Talking about the case helps them remember details.
“We didn’t know a lot of what was happening,” she said, “and we’re still remembering things from then.”
Members of the Delphi community said the tragedy greatly affected their small community.
“It came as a shock to our community,” said Elyse Perry, a senior in Delphi High School. “People always get somber around that time of year.”
Elyse was in seventh grade at the time of the murder, and she said the last five years have been a ‘whirlwind’ for her community.
“We just became a lot more cautious of the world around us and our community, and almost more suspicious of strangers,” Perry said. “But as a community, I think we got stronger.”
Every year, the families of Abby and Libby along with the Delphi United Methodist Church hold a food drive in honor of the girls. Everything collected from the drives is donated to a local food pantry and an animal shelter, according to the church’s Facebook page.
“Our food drive gets bigger every year,” German said. “We get more and more canned goods that we’re able to give to our local food pantry, which has been awesome. Our case has just grown bigger, and more and more people care, and they’re continuing to come and show their support in any way they can.”
German said her family received many donations from people across the country showing their support.
Her and Abby’s families used the donations to build a softball park called Abby and Libby Memorial Park.
Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather, said many local businesses provided resources for the park, including Rieth Riley, Milestone and Fox Hauling & Conveying. Patty estimates he received $400,000 in donations to build the park.
Patty said he hoped the park would be a place for the Delphi community to gather and become closer.
“I want (the park) to have a positive impact,” Patty said. “It’s a legacy, it’s their name, their story, and they get remembered.”
Libby started playing softball when she was 5 years old, and loved playing sports, he said.
“She has played (softball) since she was a little squirt. For Abby, it would’ve been her first year. She was going to sign up with Libby.”
Abby and Libby Memorial Park opened last year and has hosted concerts, softball games and other events since. The families continue to expand and improve the park as they await the results of the investigation.