Lafayette police are searching for the suspect of a Friday morning construction site, according to a press release.
The theft occurred from a construction site at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, and five construction companies reported property stolen from the site, the press release states.
Police are asking for help to identify the suspect, who was caught on a security camera. He appears to be a bald Black male, and drove a dark-colored small to midsize pick-up truck, according to the press release.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200, or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.