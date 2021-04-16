Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered flags lowered until Tuesday in the wake of a mass shooting overnight at the FedEx Ground facility near Indianapolis International Airport just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Hours after a gunman shot and killed eight people - and, reportedly, himself - and injured several more at a FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center, reaction poured in from local and state officials Friday morning. This is what they said.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett
“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors," Hogsett said. "As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.
"Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight," his statement continued. "Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”
The mayor will join law enforcement partners for a media availability later today.
Ali Brown, district 5 Indianapolis City-County councilor
Brown said she woke up feeling angry and challenged Holcomb and other state officials to address gun violence during the current legislative session.
“Like so many others, I woke up to the news of the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx facility feeling heartbroken and angry. This feeling is too familiar because I understand the hurt and anguish of speaking with a loved one before work only for them never to come home," the statement said. "Now, there are eight empty chairs at dinner tables and lives have been permanently altered because of inaction and a refusal to show some proactive responsibility to a problem that’s crippled our country, Indiana, and the Indianapolis community for too long.
"It would be absolutely coldhearted of House Speaker Todd Huston, Senate President Rodric Bray, and Gov. Eric Holcomb if they failed to address gun violence as the state is currently in session and able to find a solution to this problem."
Republican Sen. Todd Young
"The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy. Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed last night," Young tweeted.
Democratic Rep. Andre Carson
"I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can."
Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun
"Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come."
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb
“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.
"Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we've lost."