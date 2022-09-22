An Indiana circuit court granted a request temporarily blocking the abortion ban that went into effect on Sept. 15, a press release from the ACLU reads.
The request to temporarily block the abortion ban Senate Bill 1 came from abortion providers and a pregnancy resource center. They argued that the abortion ban violates right to privacy and equal privileges protections set in Indiana's Constitution, according to the press release.
The court agreed and said there is a reasonable likelihood that decisions about family planning, including whether to carry a pregnancy to term, are included in the state’s protections.
The court granted a preliminary injunction against the ban, temporarily restoring abortion access in the state, according to the press release. Abortion providers will temporarily be able to provide services to pregnant people.