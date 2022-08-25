President Joe Biden announced Friday his administration will forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000.
“In my campaign for President, I made the commitment to provide student debt relief. I am fulfilling that commitment today,” Biden said during a press conference announcing the debt relief.
Lower-income families who are recipients of Pell Grants, grants which do not have to be paid back which are offered to lower-income students, can get up to $20,000 canceled.
“An entire generation is burdened with student debt just for trying to get a college career,” Biden said. “This will allow people to climb that mountain of debt, to finally think about buying a home, buying a car or starting a family.”
The targeted debt relief will affect over 43 million people, Biden said. 60% of the 43 million are recipients of Pell grants; 45% will have their debt canceled altogether.
Biden also announced the extension on the student loan payment moratorium. Dec. 31 will be its final extension.
“It’s time to get back to paying,” Biden said.
In his press conference, Biden said providing targeted aid as soon as the moratorium ends will boost the economy and prevent inflation from rising.
“Our approach to help Americans who need it the most is necessary and it’s the right thing to do,” Biden said. “(This) is why America’s economic recovery is stronger than any other nation of the world.”
In addition, the Biden administration will make changes to income-driven repayment plans, plans where the borrower’s required payment amount depends on their discretionary income.
These changes will make it so borrowers will only have to pay up to 5% of their discretionary income to pay off their loans instead of the previous 10%. Biden said that this would save borrowers over $75,000 per year.
Joined by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Biden also announced the Department of Education would take steps to fix the “mess” in the student loan forgiveness program.
The program offers loan forgiveness for borrowers working public service jobs, such as teachers, police officers and firemen. After 10 years, public service employees can apply to have their loans forgiven through this program. Biden said the program has been mired with inconsistent rules and a lack of recognizing public service.
“The program is a mess. It’s so inefficient and complicated that people just give up,” Biden said.
Along with making loan forgiveness more efficient, the DOE will also be more aggressive towards colleges who overcharge students by overhauling their accreditation program. Biden said the DOE already fired one accreditor who had consistently accredited universities who overcharged students.
“I ran for office to grow the economy from the bottom up to the middle out, because when we do that, everyone does better,” Biden said.