A Lafayette man was arrested after he was allegedly found with drugs in his car while a child was in it, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Ryan Cunningham, 30, was reportedly found with the drugs after he was pulled over for disregarding a stop sign Sunday afternoon. An officer noticed the child in Cunningham’s car was sitting in the front passenger seat without the appropriate restraints.
Cunningham was asked to get out of the vehicle and was patted down, while the child was handed to a guardian. Police found a plastic bag of what was identified later as Suboxine on his being, the affidavit states.
Officers also had a K-9 conduct a free-air sniff around Cunningham’s vehicle, which then alerted police to a narcotic presence. A plastic bag containing methamphetamine was found between the driver’s seat and the center console, according to the affidavit.
Cunningham was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, disregarding a stop sign and a child restraint system violation.