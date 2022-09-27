West Lafayette police officers and firefighters will now be eligible for psychological services from Suncrest Psychological Services Employee Assistance Program. Employees who need the services will be invited to an initial intake session with a therapist and then eligible to continue therapy.
“I’m so proud that we have (these services),” City Clerk Sana Booker said.
SPS recommends that city employees seek out psychological services if they have witnessed the death of children or personnel andif they are contemplating suicide. SPS also recommends for new officers who witness traumatic events to seek out their services.
Street Closures for Starry Night Festival
Several streets will be closed in West Lafayette on Oct. 1-2 for the Starry Night Festival. Northwestern Avenue, State Street, Columbia Street and South Street will all be receiving road closures for the festival.