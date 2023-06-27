Wilshire Avenue will close on July 4th so that about 20 children decked out in red, white and blue can bike down the street.
The West Lafayette Board of Works approved closing Wilshire Avenue from Essex Street to Barlow Street, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on July 4, for the annual Barberry Heights Neighborhood Children’s Bicycle Parade.
The Exponent reported in previous years participating kids wore miniature American flags on their helmets and patriotic crepe paper on their bikes.
The Board of Works also approved the closure of Marstellar Street from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 for the Saint Thomas Aquinas Blockbuster Weekend.
Marstellar Street will be closed from Mitch Daniels Boulevard to the alley behind St. Tom’s for a weekend of outdoor movies, Mass and parish picnics.