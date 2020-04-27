Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily press conference explained why Monday's number of cases was so high compared to prior counts.
Chief Medical Officer of the Family and Social Services Administration Dr. Daniel Rusyniak said Monday's 963 new cases were partially due to the ISDH's work to test more people using its strike team.
"This is the single largest number of positives that we've had in any one day," Rusyniak said, noting that some of the cases were also tied to an outbreak in a meat-packing plant in Cass County.
Indiana University's school of public health at IUPUI is continuing its random sampling of Hoosiers for its coronavirus study.
As of Saturday, 2,850 people have registered to get tested for the coronavirus through random selection, according to Rusyniak. The plan is to get 5,000 tested, and should help researchers understand how COVID-19 affects Hoosiers.
"If you are asked to participate," Rusyniak said, "please do so.
"We really need everyone to participate."
Rusyniak addressed the fact that though residents in long-term care facilities account for about 10% of cases, they also account for about a third of Indiana's deaths. This further highlights how at-risk that population is, Rusyniak said.
Secretary of the FSSA Dr. Jennifer Sullivan reviewed several new initiatives meant to help Hoosiers.
One of those new initiatives, called SNAP-Pandemic, allows students who used to receive food through free- and reduced-lunch school programs to now receive meals through SNAP.
For Hoosiers struggling with mental-health issues, the state has also unveiled a new website at BeWellIndiana.org that houses resources for residents. The website offers a mental-health assessment, videos of mental-health professionals, links to trusted news sources and access to addiction recovery support programs.
"What you're feeling is common, it's okay," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the FSSA currently provides health-care and social services for about one in five Hoosiers.
Indiana National Guard Gen. Dan Lyles explained that the guard would be conducting flyovers in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis Tuesday and Thursday. The flyovers will be held in honor of essential workers and first responders, and will be visible within three miles of the flyover.
Indianapolis residents will be able to view a flyover between 10:45-11:05 a.m. Thursday, while Fort Wayne residents will see a flyover between 11:10-11:15 a.m. Tuesday.