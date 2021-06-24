Monica Brown
Registered respiratory therapist
My job varies, because in respiratory therapy we’re not locked down to one department, like a nurse might be an ICU nurse and she’s always in the ICU, or an ER nurse is always in the ER, and they don’t go to the floors. There’s different levels of care and everything. Respiratory therapy, we’re all over the place. You might be in the ER one day, in ICU the next, and NICU the following day, so we go all over the hospital.
The respiratory therapists see the patients when they come in. Like patients would drive themselves to the hospital, so their car was parked in the parking lot, and they would never go back to their car because they would pass away.
In the ICU, we see them every step of the way. And all of us like to check on our patients. We see them from start to finish, and that is worse sometimes. If you just see them on the ventilator, then you’re not talking to them, then you’re not that intimate with that patient. We get to (know them like that), which I think is a blessing. I like that aspect. But then sometimes it hurts a little worse when they don’t make it. But we had several people driving to the ER and thinking that they’re just going to the ER because they’re short of breath, and then … they never left. And that, that was like — oh, that’s pretty deep — their car’s in the parking lot.
We do various things. Everyone thinks you give breathing treatments, which yes, it’s a big part of our job, but we help the doctors with the intubation, we put people on ventilators, manage the vent. When people come into the ER and they are having trouble breathing, we put them on BiPAP, we give them breathing treatments, help intubate, do ABGs, which is a blood draw. We help assist in C-sections in babies.
There’s a lot of things a respiratory therapist does, and so we kind of follow the patient. Sometimes we’ll have the patient in the ER, and then the next day or a couple days later we’re assigned to a floor, and we have that same patient that we just had an ER or, if they get sick, or worse, and they go to the ICU, we might follow them in the ICU. So we get really close to our patients because we see them throughout all the stages of their illness.
If I’ve become close to a patient and I’ve seen them throughout different stages of their illness, I will follow them and check in on them after they get out of the ICU and go to the floor, even if I don’t have that floor. I’ll be like, “I’m gonna come visit you next Monday when I’m back at work,” and I’ll go back up to them and just make sure they’re doing OK and they’re feeling all right, how they’re progressing, and I think that makes them feel good. So we do get a lot of one-on-one time with a patient quite a bit. Which makes it hard.
Because like I said, we see them in all different stages. So, we get to know them, we get to know their families. We get to know their likes and their dislikes and things that are important to them in their life. And then if they pass — man.
‘You just did what you had to do’
So the beginning, none of us knew anything. We didn’t know anything. So it was a little scary because we didn’t know how transferable it was, how if you touch the same surface as someone’s COVID gloves, would you get it? The whole hospital was scrambling to get everyone prepared and making sure they know how to put their PPE on properly. Because we put it on all the time, but they wanted to make sure it was like to a T.
Right before spring break (2020), I remember I had a trip planned to Florida, and I wanted to go, obviously, and then you hear all the news all this stuff I’m like, man, should I be going to Florida right now? I asked a couple of the doctors here, if you got a trip planned in like a week and a half, would you be going? They said absolutely not, they said I would not get on a plane, no, it’s not safe, and so I did not go. So middle of March was when it became real.
During COVID we didn’t allow any visitors. So that was really, really hard on the families because they couldn’t see anybody, so we did our best to try to do things like FaceTime phone calls, things like that. The nurses were pretty amazing with updating their families via phone call. The families would call in, and the nurses, even though they’re under a ton of work and stress
taking care of that critically ill patient, they were able to call the families and update then because the families have no idea what’s going on. That also pulled on our heartstrings because we also have families and couldn’t imagine having families in the hospital that we couldn’t get to. Seeing patients get depressed because they haven’t seen their spouse or their kids or their grandkids in a month or so, that was hard.
You got closer to them. And then, we lost ... We lost too many. And so that was tough, you know.
The summertime of 2020 really wasn’t as bad as we expected it to be. We kind of had lower numbers in the hospital — sometimes there’s only maybe two to six positive patients in the whole hospital — and we were like, thank God, maybe it’s over. But then, October, November, December, January, that was awful. That was really awful. I think that was worse than the beginning. We had so many patients, so many COVID patients in the fall and winter of 2020. I don’t know if it was people being tired of being cooped up and tired of not seeing their families so they were willing to risk it and thought that maybe they could get away with not having masks on?
I took on a lot of extra shifts, because we were short-staffed. I would work 60 hour weeks sometimes, and I like to work, I had patients, I kind of like to be here and see everybody.
We were just all pretty busy. Some of my coworkers got sick and were out. Our numbers here at the hospital were increased. But our team is amazing, and we worked really well together, and you just made it happen. You just did what you had to do.
So you have your gown on, you have, of course, your gloves on, you have your mask on, usually you have an N95 mask, and some people would wear an N95 and then put a surgical mask over it, just to have extra protection. And then you have a face shield or goggles. It was definitely hot.
During intubations it was a little different. We would cover the patient with plastic, like a plastic sheet, and try to do the intubation under the plastic sheet so it would kind of be contained. So we wouldn’t get exposed to it as easily. Or on the ventilator, if we had to break a circuit for whatever reason, we would try to go out and shut the ventilator off for like three seconds needed to be off to break the circuit and change something. But really it wasn’t very scary. Our PPE is pretty good, I felt. I mean I never got COVID, and I work with COVID.
‘I’m just tired of it’
I never got it. And I was with COVID more often than not, because we had people at work that were pregnant, so they had exemptions from having to deal with COVID patients. We had people who were older than I think like 60, you could opt out of taking care of COVID patients. And I don’t have children at home so I didn’t mind. I’m 45. So I didn’t mind taking care of COVID patients.
What’s really weird is Christmas Day of 2019, I was at my dad’s house and I was coughing like crazy, out of nowhere just this horrible cough, all day long. And two days later, I can hardly get out of bed, can hardly get in the shower, came here for an X-ray and I had pneumonia. I was off work for three weeks. I could barely walk from my couch to the bathroom or my bed to the bathroom. I just laid there, and I hurt, everything hurt. But that was in January. We didn’t know about COVID then. And so my coworkers are like, “I swear you had COVID.” We don’t know if it was here or not. But I got the antibody tests in June, it was like six months later, and I didn’t have any antibodies. So I don’t know.
I got my first vaccine last December and my second one in January. I’ve been vaccinated for about six months. I don’t understand why you wouldn’t get it unless you’re immunocompromised or have an allergic reaction, but yeah, COVID is real. That’s like the main thing to say: COVID is real. I’ve seen healthy people come in and not leave.
At IU Health Methodist, they’ve had some younger people not make it. I don’t know if we’ve had any young people here. Well, I think 50s and 60s is pretty young. And we had some people who were healthy, didn’t have any underlying medical issues, not make it in their 50s and 60s. And it reacts to people differently and it’s a very ugly virus.
It made some of us really tired, like, I’m tired of it now. I’m just tired of it.
It was horrible seeing people require more oxygen, to the point where you know they’re gonna have to get intubated, and if they get intubated, they probably won’t come off the ventilator. Later on, I tried to tell patients, “Hey, before you get intubated, you need to talk to your family.”
I didn’t want to scare people. I didn’t want to make people think they’re dying. But I wanted them to know that if there’s anything they need to talk to their family or loved ones about they need to do it now — because once they’re intubated they might not ever have a chance to talk to them again.
That was awful because some people didn’t get it. And some people did get it, and they were able to talk to their family. So that was pretty awful. I was in the room for a couple of conversations because we were getting ready to intubate and just hearing the families basically say goodbye, that was tough. That was tough because there’s nothing you could do at that point.
We have amazing physicians here, and we did everything, everything in our power ... and with some people it just didn’t matter.
We ordered brand-new ventilators, we got those in, we never, ever were out of ventilators. We always had our equipment.
‘You didn’t know what person was gonna make it’
I didn’t go through therapy after, personally, but I was close. My husband is amazing, and he was my therapist. And my coworkers, like I said, my coworkers are awesome, and we were all going through it together. We all knew exactly what each person was going through, what each of us was going through.
In April, I lost a patient that I had just come really close to and was really rooting for. And when that patient passed, that’s when I was the closest to being like I’m just done. I can’t, I don’t want to do it anymore.
Because here it is 2021, it’s April, and we’re still losing amazing people to this stupid virus. It just got to the point where I was just about done. At that point, that patient in particular was an incredible person and that one really got to me, I was pretty emotional to that. Even thinking about it now, I get teared up.
We’ve just lost so many, and we deal with that all the time in this field. We deal with death all the time. I’ve had to terminally wean a lot of patients (off ventilators) in my short career. I’ve lost a lot of patients due to all their ailments. But this happened to people that didn’t bring it on themselves.
Some people bring it on themselves through smoking or alcoholism or just an unhealthy lifestyle, and it’s sad to see those people go through that. But then with COVID patients, you have someone who’s perfectly healthy and got it from God knows what, and then they’re dying. That was rough. You didn’t know what person was gonna make it and what person was gonna die. They can be fine one day and then the next day take a turn for the worse, and you’re like, they were doing so good yesterday, how can this happen? And we threw everything, everything, that we knew how to do.
I never considered switching jobs. I had a hard time in April and May, just this past April, but that wasn’t even my closest. It was just so depressing. I care a lot and that wasn’t enough. Everything the doctors could do and me caring and praying like that just didn’t work. So that got discouraging sometimes. But I love my job. I love my team that I work with.
In April of this year, I was realizing that I needed a break. I thought I’m just gonna go back to working my three days a week and not pick up like crazy. Like I said, I was working like five, six days a week sometimes. And I told myself, I’ll never do six days a week again. I work at Methodist, too, so sometimes I would work four days here, have one off, and then work three, or two or whatever, and it was just a lot. So I’m not going to let myself do that, because your mental health is really important.
My husband’s a police officer for LPD. So we bounce off of each other. He goes through crazy stuff at work, I go through crazy stuff at work, so we can kind of relate. He’s more in the office now, so he’s not out on the streets as much.
My husband and I are kind of homebodies anyway, and we’ve got a lot of animals and so hanging out the animals, watching TV, I’m a TV junkie. I need to exercise more, but I love my couch and my TV. So escaping into that, watching TV, reading books, just being home with the animals. I’ve got cats, dogs, pigs, birds, a pet cow, goats, chickens, ducks. I have a couple of acres. That’s kind of like my little sanctuary.
This is one of my favorite quotes: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” It’s a Martin Luther King quote. I keep that in mind every day. I just think that we’re here for a reason, and it’s not self-seeking. I think you should just pay it forward and try to do the right thing always, just be nice.
We had a guy here for like 10 weeks, and he was really wanting McDonald’s. He wanted a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a large fry and then he wanted a tea and a chocolate milkshake. So I asked the doctor if he was on any kind of restrictive diet, he said no, and I said, ‘He really wants McDonald’s, can I go get him to McDonald’s?” And the doctor’s like “Absolutely,” because this guy was getting depressed, he’d been here for a long time. I got him his Quarter Pounder, went to the Igloo and got him a chocolate shake from the Igloo, and that made his day.
He told me, “That was so important to me,” and he did live and he made it out of here. He didn’t stop talking about that Quarter Pounder.
‘Just take care of one another’
We’re still seeing positive cases coming in, and we’re like, seriously? We’ve got this vaccine out there. Why are we still seeing positive cases coming in? But then we find out that only like 40% or 30% of Tippecanoe County is vaccinated, and I’m like, c’mon. It’s not a microchip. It’s free and it can save your life. You know, back in, whenever the polio vaccine came out, do you think people were worried that it was a government microchip, or government anything? No, they were thankful they had an answer or solution, and they lined up to get it. And now with social media and the way things are in the world, people are hesitant to get it because of all that, and that’s unfortunate.
I don’t understand the anti-vax, but there’s people in the hospital right now that are completely against it, and that’s their prerogative. I’m not talking bad about them. I don’t want to talk bad about anybody, because they’ve got their own reasons, but I have seen healthy people die. And I’ve seen them cry and I’ve seen their families cry. And I’m not putting my family through that, all my family’s vaccinated. My parents, my siblings. Everyone’s vaccinated. I wish more people would understand that the vaccine is OK. I know it’s not FDA-approved yet, but that takes time.
I’m ready for normalcy, whatever that is. I don’t think we’ll ever get back to normal but I’m ready for some sort of, I don’t know, it’s tiring after a year and a half of doing it, it’s tiring, but that’s what we’re here for. We know we signed up for this.
Just take care of one another. We owe it to each other to do that. Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer. It takes a couple extra seconds. If you’re sick, wear a mask if you’re going to go out. Just take care of one another, be compassionate, be considerate. That’s it. You’re not the only person on this planet, and we need all of us to make the world go around.
- As told to Natalie Fedor, Summer Reporter