Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday.
Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
She was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and resisting law enforcement. She remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail on no bond, according to online jail logs.
Kaolin Weber, 32, of Lafayette, was reportedly knocking on doors on Schilling Street asking people to use the bathroom and looking into vehicles about 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police were called, and upon arrival, located between five and 10 grams of meth and a syringe.
She was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia. She remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $500 bond.
John Bannon, 49, was involved in a crash on Henderson Street about 7:45 Monday, and was reportedly too impaired to complete a field sobriety test. After refusing to submit to a blood draw, a warrant was issued and he was sent to a local hospital for a blood test.
Before being released to the hospital, he was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Aliah Gunter, 24, of DeMotte, Indiana, was pulled over near the corner of East Fowler Avenue and North Salisbury Street about 4 a.m. Saturday. The officer who pulled her over said she appeared to be impaired, and she failed a field sobriety test and a breath test.
She was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.8 or more. She doesn’t appear in online jail logs.
Antwan Parks, 38, was pulled over near the corner of Wiggins Street and North Salisbury Street about 1 a.m. Sunday. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, but doesn’t appear in online jail logs.
Toby Gryzboski, 27, was pulled over near the intersection of South River Road and U.S. 231 about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, but he doesn’t appear in online jail logs.