Franciscan Physician Network Pediatrics will host a children flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The West Lafayette pediatric hospital will administer the Fluzone flu shot and Pfizer COVID-19 shot to children at their office, located at 915 Sagamore Parkway West in West Lafayette.
Children do not have to be current patients of Franciscan Physician Network Pediatrics West Lafayette to receive a shot, according to a press release.
If you would like to have insurance billed, please bring insurance information for each child, the release said. Appropriate charges will be applied if an insurance card is not presented. The flu shot is available for children six months to 18 year of age.
The COVID-19 shot is available for children between the ages of 5 and 18.
It is recommended patients dress appropriately to receive an easy administration of their vaccine, the release said. Masks will be required inside the office.
If you or anyone in your household has had any exposure to COVID-19 or if you are experiencing any symptoms, the release asks you do not make an appointment at this time.
Call (765) 463-5252 to schedule an appointment.