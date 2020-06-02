About a dozen well-behaved protesters gathered on the Tippecanoe County Courthouse square by 9 p.m. Tuesday, a far cry from the numbers on the downtown Lafayette streets over the last 48 hours.
The protesters, who were mostly young and white, sat on the limestone fence on the Fourth Street side of the courthouse. Periodically, they would stand up with signs and react to drivers who honked their horns in a sign of support.
The crowd grew to about 40 by 10 p.m. and by 11:15, the crowd had dwindled to about 15 people.
Earlier in the night, there were a couple police officers in the area – one in a car on Third Street and others inside the courthouse.