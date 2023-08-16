Local landlord Chaofeng Liu and a Purdue student who was suing him settled before a court hearing Wednesday morning over an alleged roach infestation of her home.
Joellen McClain, an entomology student, and her husband, David Keelen, sued Liu, who is an adjunct Purdue professor, in July after the couple alleged a roach infestation of one of Liu's properties was causing an infestation in their own home.
The couple believe roaches were spreading from Liu's property next door to their own house, threatening the health of their 3-year-old daughter.
On Wednesday, Liu agreed to pay the couple $600 in damages and $128 in court costs.
"We're only here because we want our house to not be filled with cockroaches anymore," McClain told Liu before Wednesday's hearing. "How do we know you're actually going to do what you say you're going to do?"
The landlord also agreed to treat his rental property for roaches on a regular basis, providing proof to the couple every time.
The lawsuit against Liu comes after months of accusations that the landlord allows his own tenants to live in dilapidated houses that threaten their health.
The Exponent has written several articles about the landlord, featuring his tenants accusing him of neglect and abuse.
Liu denies the claims and maintains that the poor conditions of his rental properties are not his fault.
But on Wednesday, Liu admitted his rental property next to the couple's house was suffering from a severe roach infestation and it was spreading to the neighboring houses. He insisted, however, that he was already treating the house.
In court, Judge Matthew Sandy told the couple and Liu he was glad the two parties had managed to come to an agreement.
"I wasn't optimistic you would," he said.
Afterward, Liu told the couple to come to his car outside the courthouse so he could "pay them in cash."
When Liu got to his car, the landlord counted out a small stack of $100 and $50 bills and attempted to hand the wad of money to an Exponent reporter, in front of the couple. "Don't do anything," he said.
When the reporter refused the money, Liu told the couple he wouldn't pay them while the reporter was taking pictures of him, "like a drug dealer," and said he would pay damages over Cash App.
McClain said she felt uneasy about the settlement with the landlord, but the couple is happy the ordeal seems to be over.
"We're working on faith right now," McClain said. "I keep giving him the benefit of the doubt, and I'm hoping I'm right."