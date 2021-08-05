A Stockwell man threw an explosive device toward police during a Wednesday night standoff, Tippecanoe police say.
James Paxton, 35, threw the homemade explosive after running away from his residence, where allegedly battered his father and partner in front of his children. He threw the device from the protection of a shed in his yard, where he stayed for nearly three hours. While there, Paxton claimed to have dowsed himself and the shed in gasoline, TCPD Lt. Brian Lowe said.
The explosive device he threw appeared to be an improvised pipe bomb, Lowe said, but Paxton failed to light it. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad was called in and rendered the device safe.
The drama ensued after Paxton got into a physical altercation with his father. He pushing his father to the ground and gave him a bloody nose, then turned on his partner after she came out of the bedroom, Lowe said. She was found with black and purple bruises on her forearms and face, and told police that there was soreness in her knees and left arm.
After running away from the residence, Paxton barricaded himself inside the shed. Police from multiple agencies, including a Special Response Team and a Hostage/Crisis Negotiator Team, soon swarmed the residence and tried to negotiate with him. Paxton responded "negatively," according to Purdue police crime logs.
Officers noted the smell of gasoline and kerosene along with smoke in front of the shed, according to PUPD’s logs.
Police negotiated with Paxton for nearly three hours before Paxton surrendered himself, and police then took him to St. Elizabeth East for an evaluation. Charges against Paxton are still pending.