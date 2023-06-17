The aroma of fresh food and the thunder of live music accentuated downtown Lafayette Saturday night for the 2023 Taste of Tippecanoe, an annual event where attendees taste fresh food and alcohol from local vendors.
With almost 30 different vendors, live music and interactive art, the event drew a crowd in the hundreds, whose ticket sales go towards supporting the Tippecanoe County Arts Federation.
Market Stage on 5th St. saw eighties-style pop music performed by artist Vickie Maris and her husband Scott Greeson, while Depot Stage on 2nd St. saw Latin dance music performed by local band Clave Caribe.
“I’ve been going to this for a long time. Long time,” Terri Wolf, an attendee, said while leaning against a wall opposite Depot Stage.
She bobbed her head to the music while eating Hot Box Pizza, waiting for the rest of her family to return from getting more food.
“My son just moved back from Oregon, so he hasn’t been to this in five years,” she said. “I was excited to finally take him again.”
As the crowd swelled and darkness began to extend over Lafayette, the glowing wristbands of attendees created a mass of color moving across the streets. Their voices mixed with the never-ending sizzle of grills and clamor of footsteps, sending pulses of sound into the air.
Walking through the crowd, it wasn’t hard for one to find an interesting person to talk to. A man holding a shrunken head mounted on a stick slipped through the masses of people waving it in the air, while another jumped from the wall of the county courthouse to the sidewalk below over and over for hours on end.
Tucked towards the back of the event were the art zones: large pieces of plywood being drawn and spray painted on by children and adults alike. Some made elaborate pieces, others drew symbols and still more wrote messages, only for them to be covered up in a mass of color by the next person with a marker and a crayon making their own masterpiece.
The crown jewel of the event, however, was the alcohol zone. Sectioned off from the rest of the vendors by barricades and yellow-vested volunteers, that portion of 2nd St. pulsed with life and the voices of drunken partiers singing along with the music and screaming in happy voices.
Sitting on a nearby curb, unbothered by the raucous mass of beer drinkers and wine sippers, was Logan Ward, eating Dippin’ Dots and smiling ear to ear the whole time.
It was Ward’s first time at Taste of Tippecanoe, even though he has lived in Lafayette his entire life. He was there for the alcohol too, but right then he was enjoying the bowl of sugar he was munching on.
“This is pretty cool, the food is good,” he said through a full mouth. “I’m just vibing, man.”