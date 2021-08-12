The Chauncey Qdoba location has closed, according to a sign posted on the outside of the building.
"This location has unfortunately permanently closed its doors," the sign reads. "We are so sorry for any inconvenience. Please feel free to visit our Lafayette location for any Qdoba needs."
The West Lafayette location is no longer listed on the Qdoba website, and the phone number for the store, which was listed on Google, has been disconnected.
The nearest Qdoba location is now located in Meredith South, a license store operated by Purdue Dining, though it is listed as "temporarily closed" for the summer.