Stefanie Ridoutt
Registered nurse
I started as a progressive care unit nurse. I did that up through about two to three months ago, then I transitioned into a pulmonary rounding role. So I’m a rounding RN for the pulmonologist in the ICU. And I still do PRN (as needed).
When we first started dealing with COVID, the Progressive Care Unit was the COVID wing. I was one of the first ones to go over there back then. It was a little crazy. We didn’t know what to expect, it was a lot, it was scary. I have kids. I’m divorced and I had already talked to my ex-husband about a possibility we knew, like, we would probably be the first unit to be assigned to that.
I did go six weeks without seeing my kids, just through a window. It was a lot of different emotions. I think as a unit, as a team, we came together. There was a renewed passion for nursing and that fire. We just wanted to serve our community and do the best we could as a team. And we were all going through the motions together. So that was pretty nice. Patients were so grateful. The families were so scared. I think everybody was kind of scared. I did my power of attorney and my living will.
I definitely got off social media after a while and wasn’t watching the news as much. I have seven kids. My oldest is 25 and my youngest is 9, they are everywhere in between. It was difficult, especially for my younger one. Everyone was worried, coming up on the same boat. But I’m blessed to have kids that get it. So they understood that this was part of my responsibilities and something I had to do, and I think they were proud of me, too. Which was sweet.
The rules changed as we went along and as we knew more. It was definitely challenging. You’re just sweating bullets (under all the PPE). At the beginning, he had a log, where we had to, like, every time we walked into a room, sign in, and every time we came out we had to sign again, trying to figure out how much time we’re spending in rooms and how we can limit exposure. At times we were really, really packed. Acuity was high, and there were times where people were just scared to come out.
Then the factories started going down, and they were overwhelming (Indianapolis), so they would come here, and we had entire families sometimes.
I also speak Spanish. When we turned a ton of our rooms into negative air-pressure rooms, it’s loud in there, so the translating devices weren’t as effective, especially when they’re older adults. So (I would ask them) general stuff like what do you want to eat or how are you feeling today. I was being utilized to translate. So it was definitely an experience of growth, a lot about resilience and teamwork. We’re very grateful for our community that has put so much trust on us, too, that we were trying to do the very best we could under the circumstances which we did.
Now looking back on it, it was a very difficult year. We’re still seeing it, and people are still dying from it. It’s a very real thing, especially for us who have been here. But there’s also a lot of beauty that has come from it.
I think most nurses can say we’re pretty territorial when it comes to our patients, we’re very protective. It’s their lives. If you entrust me with your loved one, I will care for them the same way I want my family to be cared for. And so I don’t take that lightly. I don’t think any of us do. I think we all want to do the very best we can. If we miss something or there’s a mistake that happens, that can cost someone. It’s hefty.
Obviously I have a soft spot for my Latin community, and to have a lot of these patients come in and speak the language and they don’t know what’s going on and they’re so scared, and you’re trying to convey this to families and we were so busy. So often some of the nurses or our physicians will just stay after just to place phone calls so we could update and, again, there goes that trust.
I’ve cared for like six family members within a (Latino) family, and that happened to me often. And they’re more assigned to me because it makes for better care. I had not realized there was such a diverse community within the area, because we get a lot of people from Mexico. Frankfort is highly populated, but in this scenario, I was meeting people from Central America and South America. So there are people from other places, which was also nice.
I was born and raised in Lima, Peru, and I moved to the States when I was 19. I got married and my ex-husband got a job here in Lafayette. My dad is there, my extended family, a lot of aunts and uncles and cousins and childhood friends are all down there.
‘We’ve all had so much loss’
After a while when COVID started, I used to follow up on my patients, wherever they ended up, if they made it out. After a while I stopped doing that ... because a lot of people were dying. I just found it better. Death is not a bad thing, and it doesn’t have to be a bad thing. But under the circumstances we were under, it was very sad.
It was hard. I believe that people can have beautiful death experiences and dignified deaths surrounded by love, and that wasn’t happening. So after a while it was just best not to chase those answers, because it wasn’t always what you wanted to hear.
My grandma died, too, from COVID. There was just so much. We’ve all had so much loss.
I have transitioned roles, so I removed myself (from the PCU). I still go to bedside, but not as often. I needed to detach a little bit from that. I bond with my patients really deeply and I think I just needed to retrain myself and take a time out. So once things settled a little bit for my unit, I transitioned to PRN and I’m doing the pulmonary rounding now. I still see patients, and it’s still very intense and sad. In the ICU, there is even more acuity, but with me not being the bedside nurse it’s a little easier for me to handle.
My job is to just go over all the labs, as many notes and labs as I can. And then I communicate with all the nurses to see if there were any events overnight that I needed to be aware of. And so when my physician comes in I kind of give him the “Cliff Notes” of each patient. So I’m the liaison between the physician and the nurses.
I like to have a lot of fun with my patients. Whether we’re sick or not, we’re gonna have fun. Obviously, everybody here is sick, but we’re gonna have a good time.
I try to be serious when I need to be but keep it lighthearted. We have coloring books for patients. We do music. We used to have therapy dogs, but because of COVID, we can’t do that. At some point, someone started making little baggies for the patients that have a little sleeping mask and Chapstick and just cute little stuff. I think it helps people relax.
After a while, I was never one who was afraid to spend too much time in a room. I had multiple patients who weren’t assigned to me who I sat and held their hands while they were passing. Or held iPads so families could say a proper goodbye. Every bit helps, so we try. It’s hard because you still have gloves and you don’t have that human touch when it’s so needed. I think we tried to do the best we could.
‘I have God in my heart’
Things are better. People are still pretty sick, the ones that we’re getting now, at least where I’m at because I’m an ICU nurse. But the majority of what I see is pretty severe cases, so that’s just a reminder. It’s hard because there’s such a mixed view of COVID out there. And it’s sad to see that there’s still so many people who don’t believe it. And so many of them are in here and dying still. So it’s a little hard to digest sometimes, because we have the vaccine, and we can do so much better. But we’re getting there.
Definitely those bedside nurses are troopers, right? They’re the ones who get the connections with the families more, they’re the ones doing that care. When you’re with someone for 12 hours, it’s a pretty intimate relationship. So it’s a little more removed, I think for me (to be in the ICU), but I still have that caring nature that I think every nurse should have, so I wanted to make sure I didn’t get desensitized. So I think at the time it seemed like alright move for me to just kind of transition into this and see things from a different angle, maybe, and take it from there. But it’s still emotional. I’m not afraid of emotion. I’m OK with still being exposed to it and dealing with it. I’m doing the best I can within my role to provide for these patients and their families.
I think it’s a little easier on my heart.
When I went through nursing school, there were two schools of thought. There were the ones who are always stoic, and I think patients need security, they need to trust that you’re not scared. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t empathize and show emotion, and I think that that’s the humanity of nursing. Nurses are humanitarians.
I think it’s absolutely crucial to be real. That doesn’t mean the patient should be consoling you, that’s not how that works. But I definitely am not afraid to have emotion and real, raw conversations with my patients. It helps everyone. It helps with trust and helps with creating those bonds that are needed. You know, as long as you’re still a professional.
I have God in my heart, so that always helps me. I have a family that loves me, and I have a great team that I work with. If you work in health care you have to have resilience, and that’s something that develops over the years. It’s part of keeping yourself mindful of what you need, which is why I started therapy, and I think it helps me.
I needed a change for a minute, but I miss bedside. I think it’s actually been great for me because I’m like, oh my gosh, I’m excited (to go back). I absolutely love what I do, and this is my calling, and if I was going to spend time away from my children I wanted to be doing something that had meaning and purpose. I can’t think of many things that are as meaningful as this. I don’t find it hard. I don’t have any qualms coming into this place. In all the crazy, all the sadness.
There’s also been a lot of beauty.
When you’re faced with death, especially under these circumstances, if you don’t appreciate life in a different way and just the little things — being able to sit here and talk to you, being able to outside and take my kids to the park, we’re so blessed. There’s been so much loss, but again, those moments when the patient comes back and his health is restored, and the family gets them, that’s their entire world. Yes, we’ve had demoralizing times, we’ve lost some battles, we’ve all had a lot of loss.
But there’s also a lot of good that came out of what happened. We’re very informed, our team came together as a unit. It’s hard not to get a little jaded or cold with the job, and to watch them have that passion for what they do and know this is why they became nurses and they were ready and geared up ... they had a purpose, and that purpose was to serve their community.
In general, COVID or not, I think being a nurse has helped me appreciate humanity at a different level. I see the best and the worst under all circumstances. It’s pretty amazing to me, blows my mind, how you can form such an intimate connection with someone almost instantly when they absolutely trust you 100%. It’s such a privilege.
- As told to Natalie Fedor, Summer Reporter