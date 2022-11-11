A 29-year-old Lafayette man allegedly crashed into a tree Saturday night and then ran away from the scene, leaving behind a seriously injured man in the front passenger seat.
Ivan Evaristo Hernandez Africano, of the 2100 block of Monon Avenue, was charged Thursday with five felonies and a misdemeanor, including four charges related to causing serious bodily injury while operating while intoxicated.
A witness to the crash told police she saw a van at 18th and Pierce streets in Lafayette drive through a yard and crash into a tree. She said she saw the driver run off.
Police said they found Hernandez Africano, who admitted to the crash, to having drunk alcohol and to leaving the scene and subsequently tested at .28 blood alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit.
The front-seat passenger, Francisco Diaz, suffered a large cut on his head and was hospitalized in Indianapolis with a "brain bleed," according to a probable cause affidavit.
A backseat passenger in the van reportedly declined medical attention.
Hernandez Africano was convicted in another OWI case in July and is still on probation from that case, the affidavit said. His driving privileges had also been suspended.
Trial has been tentatively set for March 6. Hernandez Africano remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $10,000 cash bond as of Friday morning, according to jail records.