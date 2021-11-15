Cameras will be allowed for broadcast coverage in 5 different courts in Indiana as part of a test program starting in December.
The four-month broadcast pilot project was developed in conjunction with the Hoosier State Press Association and the Indiana Broadcasters Association under the direction of the Community Relations Committee and the Court Security Committee.
The Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct (Rule 2.17) prohibits judges from allowing court proceedings to be broadcast. Under the pilot project, the Court will permit the following trial courts an exception to Rule 2.17:
Allen Superior Court (Criminal) - Judge Frances Gull
Delaware Circuit Court 1 - Judge Marianne Vorhees
Lake Superior Court, Civil 7 - Judge Bruce Parent
Tippecanoe Circuit Court - Judge Sean Persin
Vanderburgh Superior Court - Judge Leslie Shively
The pilot is limited to news media and is under the discretion and authorization of the trial court judge. Select media members were invited to the Tippecanoe Circuit Court last week to learn more about the program. Persin said he was unsure if still-cameras will be allowed, saying the clicking noise may prove distracting. No further updates have been given.