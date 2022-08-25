A 31-year-old Lafayette woman faces two felony charges of battery after her daughter allegedly slipped a note under a neighbor's door asking her to call police.
Keosha Sharice Catledge, of 1703 N. 15th St., Lafayette, was arrested Saturday after the girl's downstairs neighbor called police after reading the note, a probable charge affidavit filed Thursday said. The woman denied hitting her daughter, but officers saw the girl nod to them and observed swollen welts on her arm. They also found the white iPhone charger Catledge allegedly used.
Catledge was convicted in 2019 of battery on her daughter. She had been sentenced to probation, court records show.
Charged with battery and battery on a person less than 14 years old, Catledge remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond as of Thursday morning, jail records show.