Americans are now eligible to order four free COVID-19 tests, one day before the website was scheduled to go live.
Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days, according to the COVIDtests.gov.
There is a limit of one order per residential address, which includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests and free shipping by USPS.
The White House released a statement on Friday regarding the decision.
“The Biden Administration is purchasing one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free,” a spokesperson said. “A half-billion tests will be available for order on January 19th and will be mailed directly to American households.”
Individuals can schedule their order at COVIDtests.gov.