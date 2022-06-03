A 21-year-old Lafayette man was reportedly seen on videos posted to Facebook lifting an infant by the neck and striking a white woman with closed fists, prompting a criminal case.
Law enforcement officers were dispatched Wednesday night to check the well-being of the 6-month-old infant, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Mason Banes, of the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive, reportedly admitted to grabbing the infant by the neck after officers spoke with him about the incident on Feb. 7, the day it reportedly happened.
A separate incident allegedly took place on March 15, according to the affidavit, when the female victim who was allegedly beaten told officers that Banes had grabbed her neck and choked her in the bathroom of their apartment, where they lived together.
The victim’s sister was reportedly on the phone with the victim during the incident and told officers she heard screaming and the sound of someone being punched.
The victim’s sister reportedly went to the residence of the victim and Banes on March 17 to help the victim move out, according to the affidavit. Banes allegedly had a handgun in his hand the entire time.
Officers allegedly encountered Banes in a vehicle outside his apartment on Wednesday, with the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
After searching Banes’ apartment, officers reportedly found 59 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of psilocybin (a controlled substance, according to the affidavit) and burned suspected methamphetamine residue on a broken glass pipe.
The officer wrote that Banes is the father of the infant and that Banes and the female victim were in a “dating relationship in February and March of 2022."
The affidavit does not make it clear who shot the videos or who posted them on Facebook.
He has been charged on 16 counts, including neglect of a dependent, battery on a child less than 14 years old, criminal recklessness, domestic battery, criminal confinement, strangulation and drug possession.
Records show he was in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Friday afternoon on $2,000 bond.