House Bill 1608, commonly referred to by the American Civil Liberties Union as a “don’t say gay” bill, passed through the House Education committee with a 9-4 vote Monday afternoon.
The bill, authored by Republican Rep. Michelle Davis, aims to prevent discussion of LGBTQ issues during instruction for grades K-3. The bill has been compared to Florida’s “Don’t say gay bill,’ and the ACLU of Indiana hosted a rally at the Statehouse Monday morning to protest the bill and to advocate for its failure in committee.
Davis is the vice chair of the 13-member committee. Lafayette Rep. Sheila Klinker is a minority member of the committee and voted against the bill.
The bill will head to the House floor later during this General Assembly session. The Indiana Capital Chronicle reported that the chamber must approve the bill and send it to the Senate by Feb. 27, or it will die in the House.