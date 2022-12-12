A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly.
A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
"The man fled as soon as he saw them and a very short foot chase ensued, but the subject was able to get away," he wrote in an email.
WLPD is still working to identify the man, and the incident is under investigation.