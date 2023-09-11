In the evenings, Taytum “Tate” Walsh spends the bulk of her time brewing coffee and interacting with the regulars at the Vienna Coffee Shop in Chauncey Village.
But during the day, one can find the part-time barista and full-time junior in retail management buried deep in a pile of secondhand fabrics.
“I posted on my Instagram and was like, ‘Hey, if you have any fabric scraps, please give them to me,’” Walsh said. “My car currently is full of secondhand materials.”
Walsh repurposes the secondhand materials she receives from friends or finds at thrift stores into brand new pieces.
“It’s so much cheaper than buying new clothes,” Walsh said.
Walsh also said that thrifting can be a really great way to develop a unique personal style.
“It takes real style to thrift,” she said. “Because you have to sit there for hours and hours looking at these unconventional pieces and make them into something that screams you.”
Many of her own clothes are thrifted or sown by herself. In fact, her outfit was a plaid dress she thrifted and sewed small pink bows onto.
Last year, Walsh made an entire collection out of secondhand materials for the Purdue Fashion Show.
“I definitely want to start my own line of sustainable clothing at some point,” Walsh said. “There’s a lot of science right now behind sustainable textiles, stuff that will biodegrade, or stuff made from recycled materials.”
Walsh said she would want their future brand to be “good all around” and try to make pieces that are gender inclusive.
“I try to do pieces that feel comfortable on anybody,” she said. “I also have a lot of trans people really close to me, so I have a few projects in mind of doing gender-affirming clothing.”
Walsh said her style leans towards conventionally “femme” patterns and textures like lace, patchwork and crochet.
While the junior does love the occasional pop of color, she said she generally always goes for neutrals.
“If I could choose and figure out how to style them all the time, (I would pick) bright colors all the way, but neutrals are safe,” Walsh said.
As for her tastes behind the coffee bar, she’s a lot more adventurous.
“I love any drink that tastes like soap,” Walsh said.
Her current obsession is lavender-flavored everything.
Walsh said she keeps a couple safer options on hand for customers visiting Vienna for the first time.
The almond, honey and blackberry iced latte is her go-to for coffee fanatics. For customers who don’t like coffee, she makes a peach oolong tea with oat milk and a pump of vanilla.