A Door Dash delivery driver was warned for trespassing at the State Street McDonald's after having an argument with employees about an order she had to deliver Tuesday morning.
The driver arrived at the restaurant at 7:00 a.m. to pick up an online order, which consisted of lunch items, West Lafayette Police Department Capt. Ferguson said.
Staff at the restaurant said they were not serving lunch items until 10:30 a.m. The driver allegedly asked them to make the food anyway, since she had an order to fill, and proceeded to get into an argument with the employees.
When asked to leave, the driver allegedly refused to do so. Both the employees and the driver called the police, Ferguson said.
The Door Dash driver was warned for trespassing and left shortly after.