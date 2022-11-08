The West Lafayette Board of Works and Public Safety approved closing State Street from Pierce to Sheetz streets for a ceremony celebrating Mitch Daniels' presidency on Dec. 2.
Grant Street will also be closed from the intersection at State Street to Northwestern Avenue. It’s still unclear if the current closure on Grant Street for the construction of the Gateway Complex will end before the ceremony, West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris told the board at its Tuesday morning meeting.
Closure of Cherry Lane postponed
The closure of Cherry Lane, which was initially going to start this month after the last football home game of the year on Nov. 19, will be postponed until the spring, West Lafayette Director of Development Erin Easter said.
“The construction team has determined that closure this soon is not necessary,” she said.
Roads closed for water pipe repair and construction
The corner of Sheetz and Wood streets will be closed until Friday to fix a water leak. Construction started Monday after the West Lafayette Engineering Department discovered the leak, engineering technician Chris Gmyrick said.
The alley east of Chauncey Avenue and north of Wood Street is closed until Friday for the installation of a water pipe, Gymrick said. Additionally, Wood Street will be closed between Chauncey Avenue and Salisbury Street from Tuesday to Nov. 18 for a water line installation.