A semi-truck driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in which another driver crossed over the median, Indiana State Police said in a news release Tuesday night.
The interstate's northbound lanes are still closed, police said.
Just before 5:30 p.m., 50-year-old Walter Sutton of Missouri "for an unknown reason" drove his truck across the median and hit and killed the driver of the other truck in the northbound lanes, police said. That driver's identity is pending notification of family. Sutton is uninjured.
State police and the Tippecanoe County Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating.