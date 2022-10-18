Arizona woman Kim Zancanelli, 56, was arrested by West Lafayette Police about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
An officer reported hearing what sounded like a vehicle collision near Northwestern Avenue and West State Street. Upon arrival, she noticed a vehicle had driven onto the curb, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
When the driver backed off the curb and drove away, the officer followed and pulled the car over.
Zancanelli appeared impaired and failed multiple field sobriety tests, Ferguson said. She also failed a certified breath test.
Zancanelli was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and taken to jail.
WLPD officers were unable to locate any damage resulting from the collision, Ferguson said, so they believe the sound may have been the car’s undercarriage against the curb.
Lafayette man David Johnson, 24, was arrested by PUPD on Sunday about 3 a.m.
An officer at the intersection of Pierce and State street reportedly watched a car sit through an entire traffic light cycle.
The officer followed the car and noticed the license plate was expired, PUPD Capt. Kang said, so they pulled the car over.
The officer said that the driver's eyes were red and watery. He reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a breath test showed a BAC of higher than 0.08.
Johnson was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and taken to jail.
According to online jail logs, neither of them remain in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.